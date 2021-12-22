Xiaomi 12 Pro Geekbench Scores Reveal Phenomenal Results

The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the flagship SoC from the chipset maker. This has been confirmed by Xiaomi China itself. Everyone’s excited to see the power that Snapdragon 8 Gen1 brings to the table for the flagship smartphones. In a recently leaked Geekbench score test, Xiaomi 12 Pro has achieved phenomenal results. In fact, the scores achieved by the Xiaomi 12 Pro are the highest by any smartphone that has been tested with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 so far.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Geekbench Results

According to a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was able to achieve a score of 1246 on single-core and 3903 on multi-core. The device was running on Android 12 while testing. In comparison to this, the smartphones from other companies such as Moto X30 donning the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 as well as the reference device with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 score much lesser.

It’s just that in the multi-core test, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is behind the multi-score achieved by Dimensity 9000 SoC. The flagship chipset from MediaTek was able to achieve a multi-core score of over 4000. Note that even in the multi-core test, the difference between the scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 are marginal.

The launch event of the Xiaomi 12 series is slated for December 28, 7:30 PM CST. The Xiaomi 12 lineup will be the flagship series from Xiaomi for 2022. The launch of the Xiaomi 12 series should also follow up with a discount on the Xiaomi 11 series devices. The global launch and availability of the Xiaomi 12 series are in the dark as the company certainly face manufacturing problems with the low availability of chipsets. Even Qualcomm is trying to ramp up production, but the demand is too much, and the supply is very less.

All the smartphone manufacturers have been affected because of the slowdown in chipset supply across the globe.