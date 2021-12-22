Apple iMac Pro 27-inch Highly Anticipated to Come With Mini-LED Display

Apple is expected to also launch the 27-inch iMac Pro sometime next year with its own silicon chipset. The Cupertino tech giant has already launched the iMac 24-inch with an M1 chipset, and now Mac enthusiasts are waiting for the iMac Pro 27-inch to arrive. A new report from DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac) suggests that the iMac Pro 27-inch will come with a Mini-LED display.

With the Mini-LED display, the iMac Pro 27-inch will also be able to support 120Hz refresh rate and Oxide backplanes. It would be the first time for an iMac to come with the ProMotion display.

iMac Pro 27-inch Base Variant Might Come With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD Storage

The base variant of the iMac Pro 27-inch is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Just like the recent MacBook Pros, Apple might allow users to choose between the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

There are a few more Apple products in the pipeline that are expected to launch with Mini-LED displays, and it includes the iPads. But there’s no saying when it will happen.

With the power of M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, Apple’s iMac Pro might become one of the most powerful computers in the world. Further, with the ProMotion display technology and Mini-LED display, the computer will certainly become a favourite for many creators or professionals who spend most of their day looking at the computer screen.

In other news, Apple has reportedly started the iPhone 13 trial production in the country. This will help the tech giant in increasing the supply of the smartphone in both Indian as well as global markets as 20% to 30% of the iPhones manufactured in India are exported by Apple. Further, it also creates good tax revenue for the Indian government.