Airtel Had Silently Launched This Plan After Tariff Hikes

Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecom operator had silently launched Rs 666 plan after the implementation of tariff hikes. The telco was the first one to move ahead with the tariff hikes which was followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio. Airtel’s Rs 666 plan is geared for users who wanted something in the Rs 600 – Rs 700 range. Let’s check out the benefits of the Rs 666 plan from Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 666 Prepaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 666 prepaid plan with a service validity of 77 days. So this is not the typical 84 days plans, but it is not as short as a 56 days plan either. With this plan, the users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with the Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for the users would drop to 64 Kbps. The Rs 666 plan is a good option for users looking for a long-term validity plan with decent amount of high-speed daily data.

The only thing is, with Jio, for the same amount, users would get the same kind of plan for 84 days. So users have a clear advantage of going ahead with Jio’s plan. In fact, even with Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 666 plan, users get 77 days of validity only.

But Vi also offers users Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer to the consumers. All of the telecom operators offer 1.5GB of daily data with their Rs 666 prepaid plans. The only difference between all the plans is in additional benefits and the validity.

Bharti Airtel also offers an 84 days prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data for Rs 719.