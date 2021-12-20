Oppo Find X4 Series Might Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen1

It is known that Oppo is working on a new Oppo Find X4 series, and several rumours have emerged about the same in the past. Now, as per the recent revelations, it is suggested that the series that will consist of Oppo Find X4 and Find X4 Pro might hit the markets in the month of February and March after the Chinese Spring festival. An official date is yet to be announced by the company. More information on the processors of these devices and some additional details have emerged as well and are mentioned below.

Expected Specifications for Oppo Find X4 Series

The recent speculations from a tipster suggest that the series could come featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset for different models. This affirms the previous speculations made about the series featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is expected that the base model, Find X4 will feature the chipset from MediaTek whereas the Pro model of the series will have Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful under the hood.

Moreover, a new leak regarding the camera specs of these devices suggests that the Find X4 series will feature the normal telephoto cameras and will not opt for the new periscope technology. However, if the rumours are to be believed the manufacturers might be working on an Oppo Find X4 Ultra or Pro+ variant of the smartphone which might feature the aforementioned camera tech. It was earlier reported based on speculations that for the camera module of the device, Oppo Find X4 will have a triple rear camera setup that will consist of two 50MP sensors along with a 13MP camera. The front of the device could feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

Another revelation suggests that both the devices from the Oppo Find X4 series will feature an 80W fast-charge technology that upholds the previous rumours proposing the same specs. Earlier rumours have suggested that the handset will come featuring 80W fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The base model is also expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Talking about the display of Oppo Find X4, it was speculated that the device will come featuring a 6.78 QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the devices could feature 12GB of RAM paired up with up to 512GB of onboard storage.