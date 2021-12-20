iPhone SE 3 Might Soon Enter Trial Production Phase

The iPhone SE 3, expected to launch sometime next year, has reportedly entered the trial production phase. The development comes via an IT home report. Possibly equipped with the A15 Bionic, the iPhone SE 3 might come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display. There is a huge possibility that the iPhone SE 3 might come with a home button just like the iPhone SE 2 with fingerprint unlock support.

iPhone SE 3 Reportedly to Arrive With a Single Rear Camera Sensor

According to the IT Home report, the iPhone SE 3 is reportedly going to arrive with a single 12MP camera sensor at the rear. But it will be an advanced generation sensor for improving the photo effect.

The iPhone SE 3 might come with an A15 processor that has an external X60M 5G baseband chip. The device might come with up to 3GB of RAM and. Further, the report mentions that the iPhone SE Plus will come with 4GB of RAM.

Multiple component suppliers in Apple’s supply chain are already gearing up for the shipment of the iPhone SE 3. The device is expected to ship sometime next year. It should most likely be the June period taking cues from the launch of the iPhone SE 2.

The iPhone SE 3 might be a game-changer for Apple. This is because it won’t just be affordable but also support 5G. JP Morgan Chase analysts in the U.S. (United States) believe that the new iPhone SE 3 with 5G support might attract about 1.4 billion low-end Android users to Apple’s ecosystem. Further, even 300 old Apple users might upgrade to this budget iPhone with 5G support.

The expected price of the range of the iPhone SE 3 is not expected to cross the $400 mark. It might be very competitively priced to ensure that Apple can scoop us as much as market share as possible.