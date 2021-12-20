Infinix Gears Up to Launch its First 5G Smartphone and 55-inch Smart TV in India

According to recent reports, Infinix is all set to launch its very first 5G smartphone in India. The news was confirmed by the CEO of Infinix India, Anish Kapoor in a conversation with India Today and he said that the device could arrive in January. He added that the first 5G enabled smartphones from Infinix may arrive at a budget price of below Rs 20,000 despite the current market obstacles. As of now the smartphone maker has been focusing on budget devices in India and its portfolio includes only 4G handsets, but the company is a growing brand and will soon be expanding the range of smartphones it has to offer.

The Reason for Bringing 5G Smartphone

Anish Kapoor said that the brand is launching its first 5G smartphone in India by the end of January 2022. He said that the company is looking to build a market where customers can get top-notch 4G smartphones, as well as 5G, enabled phones as there are already people who are looking to purchase 5G devices even before the service has rolled out in the country. He added that the cost of the 5G device currently will definitely be higher in comparison to 4G phones but that will change when the 5G service rolls out in the country making the handsets more affordable.

It is to be noted that the 5G smartphone market has seen huge growth even before the service has rolled out and manufacturers are compromising on other features on the devices to make it a 5G smartphone. On the other hand, when 5G and 4G handsets are put into comparison at the same price range, the latter clearly has more benefits than the former. The ongoing shortage of chips and hike in the prices of components globally is also a factor affecting the smartphone industry.

The 55-Inch Premium Smart TV

In addition to this, the CEO of Infinix India had talked about introducing a 55-inch premium TV in the Indian markets by the end of 2021. Even though the year has come to an end, the plans of launching the premium television are still on the books and the device may arrive in the first half of 2022.

Anish Kapoor said that the company had introduced a smart TV last year at the current timeline and received a great response from the customers. He added that even though they have missed the deadline for 2021, one can expect the launch of Infinix 55-inch premium TV by the end of the first quarter of next year or during the beginning of the second quarter.