OnePlus 10 Pro Leak Suggests 80W Fast Charging, Launch in April 2022

The market awaits an upcoming smartphone release from the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus – its OnePlus 10 series handsets OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Several speculations about these handsets are surfacing online, one of which claims their launch in the Chinese market in January/February 2022. The global launch of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to be in April 2022.

There are multiple rumours about its specifications; the latest one is from a famous Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, One Plus 10 Pro will support 80W wired fast charging, unlike the earlier rumours that claimed it to come with 125W fast charging. Also, it will support 50W wireless fast charging similar to its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Curved LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, runs on Android 12 with ColorOS layer on top. OnePlus recently started using ColorOS for its smartphones in China and the global counterparts continue to feature OxygenOS. It may come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The upcoming 4nm-based processor Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to significantly upgrade the smartphone in terms of its performance. It will include a new 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core as well as 4x faster AI performance with Qualcomm’s 7th Gen Qualcomm AI engine.

OnePlus 10 Pro may feature a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad in terms of optics. The primary camera will be a 48MP sensor, which will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP auxiliary sensor. The handset will comprise a 32MP shooter inside a punch-hole notch for selfies.

A 5,000mAh battery may power this new OnePlus smartphone, and there could be an IP68 rating for water resistance. An earlier leak of the OnePlus 10 Pro showed a 3.5mm audio jack on top, a USB Type-C port, speaker and microphone grills at the bottom.

If the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro make their debut in April 2022, the competing handsets series would be Samsung Galaxy S22 series.