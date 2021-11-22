OnePlus 10 Pro Might Have Similar Zoom Features as OnePlus 9 Pro

It was earlier reported that OnePlus is working on the launch of its latest flagship OnePlus 10 Series. OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this year and the company is looking forward to bringing a sequel series to the successful models. Speculations have already been made about the reveal of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the upcoming flagship by the smartphone company backed by Oppo. However, the latest rumour suggests that the zoom capabilities of the OnePlus 10 Pro may be the same as in its prequel.

The Information on the Device

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera module features a quadruple-camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS, 3.3x optical zoom, and 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The renders of the OnePlus 10 released using Computer-Aided Design suggest that the device will have a triple rear camera setup which will include 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Thus, it is expected that the smartphone might use the same telephoto lens as OnePlus 9 Pro.

Additionally, even though the rumours suggest that the device will arrive in the first quarter if the leaked reports are to be believed, we might actually witness the device by the end of January or early February next year in China. Global launch of the device can be speculated to happen in the following months of March or April. Some reports suggest that the smartphones are under private testing in some countries of Europe and China currently, while there hasn’t been any official comment from the makers.

Regarding the specifications of the device, no information has been made available. However, since it’s the flagship series from OnePlus, users can expect Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor or Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The operating system for the device will be developed by OnePlus and Oppo if the rumours are to be believed. OnePlus might also use a 65W or 125W fast charge technology with this series. The display of the device is expected to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. As of now, it is expected that the OnePlus 10 series will include two devices namely the OnePlus 10 and its enhanced version OnePlus 10 Pro.