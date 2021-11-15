OnePlus 10 Series Now Has a Rumoured Launch Time-Frame

Monday marked the launch of the new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition in the Indian market. The latest smartphone was launched with getting some enhancements from its original model OnePlus Nord 2. However, the buzz in the market is about a new leading series of smartphones which will be launched by the OnePlus – OnePlus 10 series. Although there’s no official information as to when the device will be launched, speculations suggest that we can see the device in the first quarter of next year. On the other hand, there has been a report suggesting when the device could be launched and other details about the same, credits to 91Mobiles.

The Expected Launch Timelines and Additional Details

Even though the rumours suggest that the device will arrive in the first quarter, if the leaked reports are to be believed, we might actually witness the device by the end of January or early February next year. Some reports suggest that the smartphones are under private testing in some countries of Europe and China currently, while there hasn’t been any official comment from the makers. The rumoured time frame of the device launch suggests that makers are counting on this flagship series to compete with Samsung Galaxy S22 series coming out early next year.

As of now, it is expected that the OnePlus 10 series will include two devices namely the OnePlus 10 and its enhanced version OnePlus 10 Pro. Moreover, the details of the OnePlus 10 Pro have leaked in the past. It is expected that the device will have a square-shaped camera module design with the left side bending into the frame based on a prototype design of the same. It is also suggested that the handset will have a triple camera setup while there are no available details on the camera sensor specs of the device. A periscope lens with 5x Optical zoom support is rumoured to be featured in the device.

The device could also come with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor or Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The operating system for the device will be developed by OnePlus and Oppo if the rumours are to be believed. OnePlus might also use a 65W or 125W fast charge technology with this series. The display of the device is expected to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.