ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Boost up to 500 Mbps for its Customers Across India

The customers of ACT are in for getting new exciting offers from the Internet Service Provider (ISP) as it has announced additional speed benefits for users throughout the month of November 2021. The Internet Service Provider; ACT Fibernet has announced up to 500 Mbps of upgradation in broadband speed for its users for free. The entity currently operates in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more to provide optical-fiber-based broadband services offering a variety of plans for its customers.

The Limited Offer from the Operator

ACT Fibernet sent out emails to its users across the country informing them about the speed boost offer. The company has also confirmed the fact in a statement that the offer will be valid to all its active users across the country until the end of November 2021.

The new offer by the broadband company offers users an upgrade to 100 Mbps of internet speed if they are subscribed to a less than 100 Mbps plan. On the other hand, for the customers who have opted for a more than 100 Mbps but less than 300 Mbps data plan, ACT will boost the internet speed to 300 Mbps. Similarly, for users subscribed to more than 300 Mbps but less than 500 Mbps data plan, the internet speed will be boosted to 500 Mbps. Note that the company won't upgrade the existing 500 Mbps plan users to a 1 Gbps speed plan.

To get access to ACT Fibernet’s special offer, customers need to go to the provider’s official website. Users can spot an advertisement banner of the offer, tapping on which they can easily avail the offer. The offer is valid for already subscribed users of the service. A similar kind of plan was launched by the company last year as well when the country had gone into lockdown and most of the work went online. That also resulted in ACT increasing the prices of its plans in cities across India.