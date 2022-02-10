Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro to Launch in India on February 15

Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be launched in India on February 15. The launch will be a virtual event that will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel, the Indian wing of the Taiwan-based company announced. Asus has not revealed many specifications about the phone. Considering that the phone is already available in the global market, we have approximations about the specifications of the upcoming Asus smartphones. Besides, Asus has already listed the gaming smartphones on its official website.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications

According to the specifications of the global variants, both Asus smartphones for the Indian market are likely to feature 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screens may have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The vanilla ROG Phone 5s would come with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM, and the Pro variant would be available only in a single 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration.

The global variants of Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoCs paired with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of onboard storage options.

Like most new smartphones, Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are likely to sport a triple rear camera setup for the optics. The camera modules in global variants comprise a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. A 24MP primary sensor is present on both phones for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, these Asus smartphones may come with 5G, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Both phones could be powered with 6,000mAh batteries that support 65W fast charging support.

Flipkart will be the official online retailer of the devices.

Asus #CrackTheCode Contest to Win New Asus ROG Phone 5S

Asus is holding a #CrackTheCode contest for the Indian market ahead of the launch. The contest is open from 5 pm today. There will be three missions launched from February 10-12, for the participants to complete. Participants will have to participate and crack at least one task to stand a chance to win the new Asus ROG Phone 5S.

In today’s mission, the company has released a video on its official Twitter handle, and the participants will have to crack the code and retrieve the lethal upgrades from a secret facility. The winner of each mission will be released a day after the mission goes live.