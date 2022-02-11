Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000 With OTT Benefits

The popularity of OTT platforms in the country has been on a constant rise for quite some time now and the internet service providers (ISPs) of the country have been riding this high demand wave. The ISPs in the country offer broadband plans that come with added subscriptions to OTT platforms along with high-speed data. Although the expensive plans from the telcos offer a variety of bundled OTT platforms, there are a few plans that are comparatively cheaper. These plans from the ISPs offer good data benefits as well as are affordable and serve to the entertainment needs of the users. Mentioned below are the broadband plans offered by some of the major ISPs in the country under Rs 1,000 that come with OTT benefits.

Jio’s Base OTT Broadband Plan

The base OTT broadband plan and the only plan under Rs 1,000 from Jio is a 150 Mbps plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Two Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL offers a couple of plans under Rs 1,000 that come with OTT benefits under its Bharat Fiber broadband connection. SuperStar Premium-1 plan from BSNL offers 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 per month. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB and the mentioned price is excluding GST. The plan offers 5 Mbps of internet speed post the consumption of 1000GB of data and comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more.

On the other hand, the SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access and the only plan below Rs 1,000 from the telco is the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s one of bestselling plans.