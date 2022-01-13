Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps Plan Might be Better Than BSNL’s Same Offering

Alliance Broadband, a regional broadband service provider based out of Kolkata offers consumers a 150 Mbps broadband plan. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently introduced a Rs 949 broadband plan with 150 Mbps speed offering as well. Both the companies offer their plans with multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits and at almost the same price. So whose plan is better? Let’s find out.

Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

Alliance Broadband’s 150 Mbps plan comes with truly unlimited data for Rs 1,000. The company says that there is no fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable to the plan. Users also get access to multiple OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi, AddaTimes, Hungama, Voot Select, Eros Now, Aao NXT, Epic On, and ShemarooMe. When users recharge with this plan for six months, they also get three months of Amazon Prime membership for free.

BSNL 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its 150 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 949. However, unlike Alliance Broadband’s plan, here, the consumers don’t get unlimited data. With BSNL’s 150 Mbps plan, users get 2TB of monthly data and beyond the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for the users drop to 10 Mbps.

The company also offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection. For new users, the company is also offering up to Rs 500 discount on the first month’s bill. The OTT benefits included with this plan are ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, Voot, and Yupp TV-Live.

BSNL offers way less OTT benefits with its plans. Further, there’s a FUP limit of 2TB. The pricing of both the plans is almost the same, so Alliance’s plan is a little better here. However, Alliance Broadband is not present everywhere, but BSNL is almost available in all regions of the country. Between the two, if Alliance Broadband is available in your area, it would make for the better option.