Bharti Airtel Two Excellent Prepaid Plans for Short-Term Users

While Bharti Airtel offers slightly more expensive prepaid plans than its rival Reliance Jio, the telco is also known for offering pretty great services. The second-largest telco in the country has two excellent prepaid plans in its portfolio of offerings for short-term users. From short-term, we mean 28 days. The 28 days plans saw a significant tariff hike, and while they have become expensive, they still offer a lot of value to the customers. Let’s take a look at the two prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that come with 28 days of validity and are excellent options for consumers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 265 Prepaid Plan

If you are not a very heavy data user or you live with a broadband connection at your home, this 1GB daily data prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel can make a lot of sense to you. It is available at Rs 265 and has a validity of 28 days. With this plan, users get 100 SMS/day, 1GB of daily data, and truly unlimited voice calling. Post consumption of the daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel also offers a Rs 299 prepaid plan to the customers for 28 days. This plan ships with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and truly unlimited voice calling. Here as well, post-consumption of daily FUP data, the internet speed would go down to 64 Kbps. This plan is exactly the same as the Rs 265 plan but offers 0.5GB of more data every day.

Both the prepaid plans also bundle in Airtel Thanks benefits for the customers. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks benefits include a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music. With all these benefits, these two prepaid plans from Airtel become excellent options for short-term users.