Prepaid Plans With One Year Disney+ Hotstar from Airtel, Jio, Vi Under Rs 1000

One-year access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription has become a key factor in deciding the prepaid plans. All major service providers, Airtel, Jio and Vi, offer Disney+ Hotstar benefit in their annual plan. In addition to yearly plans, the access to Disney+ Hotstar comes in two plans for Airtel, Vi and Jio, with all the plans coming under the Rs 1000 price tag.

Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar access under Rs 1000

Besides the annual prepaid plan, a one-year subscription to the mobile edition of Disney+ Hotstar is available with two prepaid plans of Airtel – Rs 599 plan and Rs 838 plan.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 599 is a data-heavy plan offering 3GB data/day, truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with a monthly validity of 28 days. Besides Disney+ Hotstar access, the plan offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime video and other Airtel Thanks app benefits.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 838 offers longer validity of 56 days, offering 2GB data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Similar to Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan, it also has access to a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime videos and Airtel Thanks app benefits.

Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar access under Rs 1000

Reliance Jio has two plans under Rs 1000, at Rs 799 and Rs 601, offering one-year access to the mobile edition of Disney+ Hotstar. If the user can spend an additional Rs 66, there is one more plan at Rs 1066 providing access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 601 offers 3GB/day data and an additional 6GB data to the subscribers, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. There is a total data limit of 90GB for the plan. Besides the OTT streaming benefit of one-year Disney+ Hotstar access, subscribers can also access Jio’s default suite of applications.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 799, on the other hand, offers 2GB of data/day with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calls. The plan with a validity of 56 days has a total data limit of 112 GB. Besides the access to Disney+ Hotstar, the plan also provides access to Jio’s streaming services, JioTV and JioCinema.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 1066 comes with 84 days validity. Call, data, text and OTT streaming benefits remain similar to the Rs 799 plan. The total data limit of the plan is 173GB.

Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar access under Rs 1000

Vi has two plans to choose from under the category – Rs 601 and Rs 901.

Vi prepaid plan at Rs 601 is a monthly plan with 28 days validity offering 3GB/Day + 16GB extra, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Subscribers can also enjoy Vi’s flagship free night data from 12 am to 6 am, carry week days’ unused data into the weekend, and access Vi Movies and Vi TV VIP access besides one-year mobile edition access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi prepaid plan at Rs 901 is another plan providing one-year mobile access to Disney+ Hotstar. The subscriber can get 3GB per day data and an additional 48GB extra, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 70 days in terms of data. Like Rs 601 plan, Rs 901 plan comes with Vi’s flagship offers, including free night data from 12 am to 6 am, weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies and TV access.