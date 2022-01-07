Broadband Plans from BSNL, Jio, and Airtel for Working from Home in 2022

Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, people have been forced to work from their homes. This has resulted in a high surge in demand for home internet in the past couple of years. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India provide multiple plans that suit the need of their users who are working from their homes. Some users might go for a very affordable plan while some users might opt for plans with a little higher connection speed. Luckily the ISPs have both to offer. Mentioned below are the broadband plans offered by major telcos of India – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and BSNL up to 100 Mbps of internet speed in 2022.

Broadband Plans from Jio

The cheapest plan under JioFiber offers 30 Mbps of internet speed. The 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber comes at the cost of Rs 399 per month and offers unlimited voice and data. The plan is very suitable for individual users or users with basic internet usage. Users can get a symmetrical download and upload speed of 30 Mbps.

The next Plan offered with JioFiber is the 100 Mbps plan itself. JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. Using the 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices which is suitable for first-time users. Jio begins its offers for OTT platforms from plans starting with 150 Mbps and hence this plan doesn’t come with any added benefits but does offer 100 Mbps speed with symmetrical download and upload speeds at all times. Both plans have a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB and mentioned prices are exclusive of GST.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel provides plans with high-speed internet connectivity as well as affordable plans for its users via Airtel Xstream Fiber. Users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which is the cheapest plan from the provider and offers 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

For users who are looking for broadband connectivity with higher internet speed can go for the ‘Standard’ pack from Airtel which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with both of these plans. In addition to this, Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in these cases include subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

BSNL Broadband Plans

The government-owned telecom – BSNL provides multiple broadband plans up to 100 Mbps internet speed via its Bharat Fibre connection. When it comes to affordable plans, users can go for ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL which provide 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month.

Furthermore, BSNL offers two 100 Mbps plans as well namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. All of these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Post the usage of the set limit of data users can enjoy the internet with 2 Mbps of speed with the exception of SuperStar Premium-1 which offers 5 Mbps of speed post the set limit. In addition to this, the SuperStar Premium-1 broadband plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms including Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more and is one of the most popular plans offered by the telco.