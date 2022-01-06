Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 499 Plan with OTT Benefit, 2GB Daily Data

The country has witnessed a huge surge in demand for the internet ever since it became affordable. Telecom Operators provide a wide range of plans and offers to meet the need of their users. Since users always want more, telcos have to bundle up added benefits and offers with their prepaid plans to satisfy the needs of the users. One of the major telcos of India – Reliance Jio has reintroduced its daily data prepaid plan that also comes with OTT benefits. Reliance Jio has been providing multiple prepaid plans with OTT benefits and the Rs 499 plan has been once again added to its daily data prepaid plans that also comes bundled up with access to a major OTT platform. Mentioned below are the details of the reintroduced prepaid plan and its benefits along with other plans from Reliance Jio that offer subscriptions to OTT platforms.

Rs 499 Plan with Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has added Rs 499 plan to the list of its prepaid offers. Rs 499 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB of data each day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. New users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of this plan. After the completion of the set limit of 2GB per day, users can enjoy unlimited data at 64 Kbps.

In addition to these benefits, the prepaid plan also comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar. With the purchase of this plan, users can get a subscription to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for one-year worth Rs 499 at no added cost. The plan also gives access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

Reliance Jio Other Prepaid Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio offers another prepaid plan with OTT access at a price tag of Rs 601. The plan has a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB of data each day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with daily 3GB of data, the plan also offers an additional 6GB of data. The Rs 601 plan from Jio comes with access to one year Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. This plan as well offers access to a few Jio Applications.

The second plan that comes with the yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is the Rs 799 plan. This plan has been revised from its earlier price of Rs 666 after the tariff hikes and offers 2GB of data per day. This is also an unlimited voice calling plan that comes with 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with access to a few other Jio applications.

The next on the list is another plan offering 2GB of high-speed data per day for a validity period of 84 days and comes at a cost of Rs 1,066. This plan was revised from its earlier cost of Rs 888 after the tariff surge and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is bundled up with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Jio applications such as Jio TV and a few more. In addition to this, users also get an extra 5GB of data with the plan.

The last daily data prepaid plan that comes with the subscription to one-year Disney+ Hotstar is a yearlong prepaid plan. The plan offering 2GB of high-speed data every day comes at a price of Rs 3,119 which has been revised from its former price of Rs 2,599. The validity period of this plan is 365 days and users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this plan. Along with the total of 730GB daily data, the plan offers an additional 10GB of high-speed data and access to a few Jio applications.