iQOO 9 Series Smartphones Unveiled, Check Price and Specifications

Reported by Ria Lakshman 0

The iQOO 9 series smartphones -- iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro -- are the successors to the iQOO 8 series, which was released in China last year.

Highlights:

  • iQOO 9 smartphones will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W fast charging support.
  • The iQOO 9 Pro smartphones will come in the three storage options - 8GB RAM with 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.
  • iQOO 9 smartphones are likely to be priced above Rs 45,000 in India.

Follow Us

iQOO 9

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced new iQOO 9 series in China. There will be two variants under the phone — iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

The iQOO 9 series smartphones are the successors to the iQOO 8 series, which was released in China last year. While the iQOO 8 series was unavailable in India, the company is scheduled to revamp its flagship offering later this year. Although there are no confirmations, the iQOO 9 series India launch is rumoured to occur in February 2022.

In 2022, the iQOO flagship smartphones will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is expected to raise the performances of the handsets.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Features 

In terms of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro specifications, the standard iQOO 9 smartphones will come in three configurations. The base model will feature 8GB RAM with 256GB. The mid variant will be a 12GB + 256GB model, and the higher option will come with a 12GB and 512GB combination.

Under the hood, iQOO flagship smartphones will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a 4700 mAh battery to power them. The standard model will support 120W rapid charging. On the other hand, the Pro model will comprise 120W wired fast-charging, as well as 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the rear end, both smartphones will come with a triple-camera arrangement. A 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera, a 50MP Samsung GN5 camera, and a 16MP f/2.2 portrait camera are included in the Pro variant. A 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera sensor are included in the standard model. Both phones have a 16MP front camera.

In terms of display, iQOO phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro model has a 2K curved AMOLED display, while the vanilla model only has a Full HD+ flat display. They come pre-installed with the Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean.

iQOO 9 Pricing

The base 8GB RAM with 256GB model of iQOO 9 will be priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,860 in Indian currency). iQOO 9 12GB + 256GB model variants will be priced at CNY 4,399 (around Rs 51,550). The 12GB + 512GB model iQOO 9 will come with a price tag of CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 56,240).

iQOO 9 Pro Pricing

The iQOO 9 Pro smartphone has three storage options similar to the iQOO 9. The base variant of the iQOO 9 Pro will be priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,580), whereas the two 12GB RAM models will be priced at CNY 5,499 (nearly Rs 64,440) and CNY 5,999 (around Rs 70,310), respectively.

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

iQOO 9 Series Smartphones Unveiled, Check Price and Specifications

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments