iQOO 9 Series Smartphones Unveiled, Check Price and Specifications

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced new iQOO 9 series in China. There will be two variants under the phone — iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

The iQOO 9 series smartphones are the successors to the iQOO 8 series, which was released in China last year. While the iQOO 8 series was unavailable in India, the company is scheduled to revamp its flagship offering later this year. Although there are no confirmations, the iQOO 9 series India launch is rumoured to occur in February 2022.

In 2022, the iQOO flagship smartphones will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is expected to raise the performances of the handsets.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Features

In terms of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro specifications, the standard iQOO 9 smartphones will come in three configurations. The base model will feature 8GB RAM with 256GB. The mid variant will be a 12GB + 256GB model, and the higher option will come with a 12GB and 512GB combination.

Under the hood, iQOO flagship smartphones will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a 4700 mAh battery to power them. The standard model will support 120W rapid charging. On the other hand, the Pro model will comprise 120W wired fast-charging, as well as 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the rear end, both smartphones will come with a triple-camera arrangement. A 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera, a 50MP Samsung GN5 camera, and a 16MP f/2.2 portrait camera are included in the Pro variant. A 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera sensor are included in the standard model. Both phones have a 16MP front camera.

In terms of display, iQOO phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro model has a 2K curved AMOLED display, while the vanilla model only has a Full HD+ flat display. They come pre-installed with the Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean.

iQOO 9 Pricing

The base 8GB RAM with 256GB model of iQOO 9 will be priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,860 in Indian currency). iQOO 9 12GB + 256GB model variants will be priced at CNY 4,399 (around Rs 51,550). The 12GB + 512GB model iQOO 9 will come with a price tag of CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 56,240).

iQOO 9 Pro Pricing

The iQOO 9 Pro smartphone has three storage options similar to the iQOO 9. The base variant of the iQOO 9 Pro will be priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,580), whereas the two 12GB RAM models will be priced at CNY 5,499 (nearly Rs 64,440) and CNY 5,999 (around Rs 70,310), respectively.