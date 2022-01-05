Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Booking Goes Live in India

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S21 FE in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The smartphone was then also found to be listed on the India website. However, the price of the device wasn’t revealed. But now, Indian consumers can start pre-booking the device from the official website of the company or the Samsung Shop app. Let’s take a look at the pre-booking price that a consumer will have to pay for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Booking Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking has started for Indian consumers and the price for that is Rs 999. The token amount can be paid online and the pre-booking will stay live from January 5 to January 10, 2022. The official sales of the smartphone in India will start on January 11, 2022.

Note that the users pre-booking the device will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ for free through which they can get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2699 absolutely free. Further, users will have the flexibility to cancel their pre-booking for the avail 100% refund. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch for a price of Rs 52,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

The smartphone is very likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in India. However, Samsung could also surprise and introduce the Snapdragon 888 powered S21 FE in India as it has already been selling the S20 FE with Snapdragon chipset in the country.

The device will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a triple camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with support for 30x zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32MP snapper at the front. To know about the entire specifications of the smartphone, kindly click here.