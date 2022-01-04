Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With One UI 4.0, SD 888 Launched, Check Price

Samsung has unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The smartphone comes with flagship features and specifications, most of which were leaked before the launch. It is the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and is expected to come with both Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 SoC. Samsung is known for selling its smartphones in different markets with different chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The support page of the smartphone is already live on the India website. It will arrive in four colours — Olive, Graphite, Lavender, and White. The design is much like the vanilla Galaxy S21 but with certain differences. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top of the screen to keep it more secure.

It will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. As mentioned above, the smartphone would either feature a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset; it will be different for each country/region. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes bundled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12MP wide-angle-camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera along with a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. The camera comes with support for up to 30x zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come with a 4500mAh battery with support for wireless charging. Note that the box of the device won’t contain the charging brick, which will have to be purchased separately. The smartphone comes with an IP68 rating, Eye Comfort Shield, fast charging (25W), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W), and Samsung Knox security.

The smartphone will be soon available in India as its support page is already live on the website of Samsung. The Indian pricing will only be revealed once the device officially makes it to the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price

According to the listing on the UK website, the smartphone’s 128GB variant is priced at GBP 699 (approximately Rs 70,200) and the 256GB variant is listed at EUR 749 (approximately Rs 75,200). India’s pricing of the device should be well around Rs 50,000 mark.