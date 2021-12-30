Realme GT Smartphones Witness Roll Out of Stable Android 12 Based Realme UI 3.0 Update

With the latest update rolling out, Realme GT series smartphones in India have now started receiving Realme UI 3.0 stable update which is based on Android 12. The new version of the Android has been under beta testing for a while before getting a stable version and is now being rolled out on Realme GT smartphones. The latest Realme UI 3.0 comes with some exciting new features and changes such as a redesigned user interface which includes new icons, animations, and improvements to the always-on display (AOD). The new update also brings in new privacy and security features of Android 12 for the users of Realme GT devices.

Features of the New Realme UI 3.0 Update

The announcement was made by the smartphone maker on its official forum stating that the C.05 stable update to Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 is now being released on Realme GT devices in India. The size of the complete update is 194MB and is available with the version number RMX2202_11_C.05. Users can find a redesigned display on their devices after installing the new update. The latest update also brings in Realme’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 which is capable of optimising over 300 animations.

After updating to the new Realme UI 3.0 update, users can also get access to an optimised automatic screen brightness algorithm. Moreover, the new update brings about the capacity to organize camera interface and users will be able to zoom in and out while recording a video much more smoothly. The company has also claimed that those using the device for gaming can now witness lower frame rates along with reduced CPU load averages and lowered battery usage. The update will also bring in performance improvements such as the feature of Quick Launch allowing users to pre-load frequently opened apps for faster launches.

In addition to these features, after updating to the latest Realme UI 3.0 update, users can also gain access to features designed explicitly for Android 12 such as privacy indicators to show which apps are using the microphone and camera, along with clipboard access alerts. Users will also be able to use Nearby Share to share Wi-Fi passwords and will be able to allow precise location permissions to applications on the devices after upgrading to the new Realme UI 3.0 update on their Realme GT devices.