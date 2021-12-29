Android 12 Rolling Out for Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2

The stable version of the Android 12 update is now being rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones. The new Android 12 update comes with the latest custom skin by Samsung – One UI 4.0. The South Korean tech giant has started rolling out the new stable version on its older just a week after it fixed the bugs that were being found. The update is being rolled out for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 series as well.

The New Android 12 Update with One UI 4.0

A SamMobile report suggests that the One UI 4.0 version based on Android 12 is currently being rolled out in Switzerland for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE along with the Galaxy Note 20 series. It is also being speculated that the list of handsets that are going to receive the update can include the base model of the Galaxy S20 series along with Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — alongside the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G could also witness the update.

The report also suggests that apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting the One UI 4.0 stable update in some parts of Europe. The new update that is being rolled out for Samsung smartphones comes with a December 2021 Android security patch and brings firmware version F916BXXS2FULE. It is also very likely that Samsung will roll out the new Android 12 update for its Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to other parts of the world as well. It will depend on the success rate of the update that is currently being rolled out.

It is to be noted that earlier this week, Samsung began to roll out the stable version of the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 on top for the devices such as Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 series. The new update brings in a lot of features of Android 12 as well as new updates under One UI 4.0. Users can also check for the latest Android 12 update on their smartphones manually.