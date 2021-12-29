Vivo V21T Major Specifications, Launch Date in India Disclosed

The Chinese technology company Vivo is all set to launch its next smartphone Vivo Y21T which will be the latest addition to the Y series of the company. According to a report from 91mobiles, the new handset is going to launch in India on January 3, 2022. Furthermore, key specifications of the upcoming device from Vivo have also been revealed suggesting that the smartphone is more likely to be a mid-range affordable device. As far as the design part of the Vivo Y21T is considered, not much has been revealed by the makers but it is being rumoured that it will have a waterdrop notch, a rectangular camera module on the back, and an IPS LCD panel.

Specification Details for Vivo Y21T

As mentioned above the Vivo Y21T will be launched in India on January 3 and a few specification details of the handset has emerged. The storage specs of the device will include a 4GB RAM paired up with 128GB of internal storage that will also be further expandable via a microSD card. For the battery backup of the device, Vivo Y21T is going to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will support 18W fast charge technology. The upcoming smartphone is going to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood.

As far as the camera module of the smartphone is considered, Vivo Y21T is going to feature a triple rear camera setup and will have 50MP sensors and it is being speculated that the module will be rectangular in shape. These are the only confirmed details available as of now and with the launch being just around the corner, we can expect more information on Vivo Y21T pretty soon.

The launch of the new Vivo Y21T will be trailed by the most anticipated series from Vivo – the Vivo V23 Series which is all set to be released by the company. The series will feature two handsets- Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro in India the devices could feature a dual-front camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Moreover, the Vivo V23 series will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and it is expected that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with 8GB of RAM.