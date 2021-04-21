Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Will Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Redmi is all set to launch a new gaming smartphone in the home country China, and the company has officially announced the launch of the handset on April 27th, 2021. The upcoming gaming smartphone is going to be launched as the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Along with the launch confirmation, the company has also shared a teaser poster revealing the design of the handset. On a new Weibo post, Redmi confirmed the chipset details of the upcoming gaming smartphone. Let’s have a closer look at the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition confirmed specifications.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Specifications

Redmi shared a new post on its official Weibo handle confirming that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The new post only revealed the SoC details, and the company is still yet to disclose the RAM and storage details. The confirmation comes after Mediatek announced the launch of the flagship chipset Dimensity 1200 in the Indian market.

The announcement was made at the 8th MediaTek Technology Diaries virtual session held today. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is said to be one of the fastest smartphone octa-core CPUs ever. The CPU has a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance, and it is 25% more power-efficient compared to the previous generation.

The company claims that the CPU is clubbed with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5% faster performance. The chipset is claimed to arrive with flagship-level premium performance that includes AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.

The newly launched chipset is powered by the MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, which makes it one of the best gaming smartphone chipset. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has already received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, with tests covering 72 real-world scenarios.

During the launch confirmation of the smartphone, the company shared the teaser poster of the handset revealing the design of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The poster image suggests that the gaming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. The company also confirmed that the handset would feature a shoulder button similar to the Black Shark 4 series. We can expect more information about the upcoming Redmi gaming phone as we move closer to the launch.