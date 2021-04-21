Rogers Expands 5G Network in 173 Towns Across Canada

The renowned operator of Canada, Rogers Communications, is expanding its footprint across various provinces in the region. Recently, the operator has expanded its 5G network to 173 towns and cities. As reported by RCR Wireless, the 5G network of Rogers Communications currently reaches half of the country’s population. Tracing back to the initial 5G footprint, Rogers deployed the initial wave of a 5G network in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Other large provinces which were included in the initial launch of the 5G network back in January 2020 included Quebec City, Calgary and Edmonton.

5G Footprint Will Evolve Entire Industries Across Canada

Jorge Fernandes, who is the CTO of Rogers Communications, marked that the entity is focused on bringing 5G connectivity to large parts of Canadian territories to elevate the economic prosperities in the community. He also stated that Rogers Communications would continue to develop the 5G ecosystem of Canada, and the entity will play a critical role in transforming and evolving entire industries across the country.

Currently, Rogers Communications is using 2.5 Ghz, AWS and 600 Mhz spectrum to provide 5G coverage. The entity has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in the new areas to provide 5G coverage. The DSS technology enables the operator to use spectrum for 4G and 5G simultaneously on 600Mhz and AWS spectrum bands.

Rogers Has Teamed up with Ericsson for 5G Network Equipment

Back in 2018, Rogers Communications teamed up with Ericsson as its 5G vendor for deploying its full network infrastructure, including its core and Radio Access Network. The operator also marked that Rogers For Business worked with InDro Robotics and the University of British Columbia’s MeridaLabs to develop Canada’s first remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) flight over a 5G network at the UBC campus at Vancouver.

Rogers marked that the 5G infrastructure installed at UBC enables researchers and partners to tap on future opportunities. The 5G network will increase the ability of drones. 5G drones will open the door for multiple opportunities and provide multiple benefits. It is expected that 5G drones will cover Agriculture, natural resources, construction and many more industries in the coming future.