Vivo V23 Series to Launch on January 4 Featuring Dual Front Camera Setup

Vivo V23 may be launched in Indian markets on January 4. The information has arrived just hours later after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released a teaser during the Kabaddi match confirming the arrival of the Vivo V23 in India. The Vivo V23 lineup in India is speculated to include Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro handsets. The recent report has also confirmed the previously reported rumours that the Vivo V23 series will feature dual front cameras.

Specifications for Vivo V23

The reports regarding the details of the devices have been coming in for a while now, and it was earlier reported that the series will feature two handsets- Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro in India. Previous reports have also speculated that the handsets could launch in January. It was also anticipated previously that the devices could feature a dual-front camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

As far as other specifications of the devices are considered it is expected that the devices will feature an ultra-slim 3D curved display and a sunshine gold colour option for the smartphones has also been confirmed. For the camera module of the handsets, it is expected that Vivo V23 series will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.

Under the hood, the devices are expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset along with 8GB of RAM.

It is also rumoured that the upcoming Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro could very well be the rebranded models of recently launched in China – Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. The devices in both the S series and V series seemingly have a similar body design. To add to this rumour further, Vivo S12 Pro was powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired up with 8GB of RAM, which is identical to the processor specs of the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro model as per its spotting on Geekbench listing. However, Vivo S12 Pro had a 108 MP primary camera, while on the other hand, Vivo V23 smartphones are stated to arrive with 64MP primary cameras.