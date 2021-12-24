Reliance Jio Discontinues Re 1 Plan After all the Hype

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, has discontinued its Re 1 prepaid plan completely. The plan is not available to recharge on the mobile app of the company or its desktop website. This is a little disappointing after all the hype that Re 1 plan had created. The telco had initially announced that it was offering 100MB of data for 30 days. This had made a lot of people happy as here was the loophole to get 1GB of data for a very affordable price as compared to Jio’s Rs 15 4G data voucher offering 1GB of data as well.

But then, a day later, Jio had changed the benefits of the Re 1 plan from 100MB to 10MB and that too with a very short validity of 1 day. It was a little confusing to understand what Jio was targeting with the plan. Was this some sort of a test, or was it just wrong execution, Jio has not responded to the queries until the time of publishing this story.

Reliance Jio’s Prepaid Vouchers that Offer 4G Data

The Re 1 plan was a prepaid voucher that offered 4G data to the users. It was mentioned under the ‘Value’ section, but it has been removed now. Now the only three plans on offer under the ‘Value’ section of the telco are Rs 1559, Rs 395, and Rs 155. These three vouchers aren’t data only plans; they also bundle in voice calling and SMS benefits for the consumers.

But there are prepaid vouchers that solely offer 4G data vouchers. If you are looking for such plans, the most affordable one that you can get from Jio is the Rs 15 voucher which offers 1GB of data. There are more plans, including Rs 25, Rs 61, and Rs 121, for which users will get 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB of data. All of these plans have the same validity as the user’s existing unlimited benefits prepaid plan.