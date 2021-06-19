The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Won’t Be Discontinued Just Yet

The flagship market has been quite stagnant in recent months, given how the S21 series that was launched earlier this year was a mere fix on the S20 series of devices and the iPhone 12 brought with it a minor change in the design and no such features that had been yearned for by the company’s fans.

In contrast, the foldable market has been buzzing with excitement, with new products and displays being launched or showcased, hinting at what is to come in this untapped market that has immense potential. Amongst these products is the rumour regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is supposedly going to launch in the month of August.

Ahead of this supposed launch, the Z Fold 2 had been suddenly taken off the site, with users being restricted to the Z Flip series if they wished to purchase 2020 foldables from Samsung.

Earlier this week, in the wee hours of Saturday morning, it was revealed that if a user wanted to purchase the Z Fold 2 from Samsung’s official site, a landing page displayed the message that the Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase from Samsung’s official site.

This wording in itself was perky, considering how Samsung has two different foldable products and that the Galaxy Fold was the name of the original Fold that was withdrawn due to display related issues.

Is the Z Fold 2 Discontinued?

It seems, however, that all that buzz was for nothing since on Saturday it was later revealed by Samsung that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was not being discontinued and that the phone would now be available to purchase, with a statement revealing that the company was pleased with the excitement in regards to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and would now like to encourage customers to visit Samsung.com for the latest updates in relation to availability. The company would also like to clarify that it would not be discontinuing the device.

This could have been a mistake but, according to us, it is rather an indication of what is to come, considering as to how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the next biggest thing for Samsung and when it does want its next best device to launch, it would not want potential customers going for the rather outdated Z Fold 2.

In terms of what we can expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, reports hint at the possibility of the device featuring an under-display camera that might include a 16MP camera module, with another 10MP selfie sensor of the punch-hole variety on the cover display. As of now, it is still confusing as to why Samsung could choose to use a UPC on the flagship model.

Certain other features include the possibility of a 6.2-inch external display with an inner display of 7.5-inches, both of which are rumoured to offer 120Hz refresh rates. The inner display could also feature support for the S-Pen; however, there are no plans to remove the Note series of devices.