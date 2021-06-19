Samsung Eyes on European 5G Market to Expand Network Equipment Business

Since the 5G rollout is extending worldwide and telecom gear makers are focusing on their domestic market, Samsung is taking extra steps and expanding its range of 5G trials. Currently, Samsung is conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Play Communications and other major European vendors.

By June 19th, 2021 AT 8:40 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Samsung 5G

    The South Korean multinational entity Samsung Electronics is eyeing at Europe to retain growth pace in the network equipment business. Even though Samsung Electronics tops the chart in memory chips and smartphones, it stands behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE in the 5G network equipment list. As per market research firm Dell’Oro Group, Samsung Electronics had nearly 10-15 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2021. Since Samsung landed Rs 48,000 crore deal with the US telecom entity Verizon and another deal with Japan’s NTT Docomo, the impressions have totally changed for the entity.

    Samsung is Conducting 5G Trials With European Telecom Companies

    Since the 5G rollout is extending worldwide and telecom gear makers are focusing on their domestic market, Samsung is taking extra steps and expanding its range of 5G trials. Currently, Samsung is conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Play Communications and other major European vendors.

    However, Samsung is planning to take the leap and looking to expand in markets such as India, Australia and Southeast Asia. The South Korean giant has revealed that since the 5G networks rolled out in 2019, it has seen multiple new clients for its 5G equipment and systems rise by nearly 35 per cent a year on average. Samsung’s network equipment is currently a baby, which generated a revenue of SKW nearly Rs 15,47,400 crores for 2020.

    US Excluding Huawei From 5G Rolllouts is Creating Ample Opportunities

    Huawei and other Chinese telecom gear vendors have faced backlash for various privacy reasons. Since the US has excluded Huawei from 5G rollouts, it has provided multiple opportunities to competitors to expand its market share. Samsung is capitalising on its virtualised RAN technology that allows telecom companies to freely use off-the-shelf network equipment in various combinations to connect users to networks.

    Verizon has already adopted the technology for 5G RAN, whereas, in South Korea, the 5G core networks of operators are totally virtualised. The goal of Samsung at the moment is to make it in the top-three spot in the network equipment business. However, the period to achieve the goal is still in the darkness.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Eyes on European 5G Market to Expand Network Equipment Business

    The South Korean multinational entity Samsung Electronics is eyeing at Europe to retain growth pace in the network equipment business....

    module-4-img

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Won’t Be Discontinued Just Yet

    The flagship market has been quite stagnant in recent months, given how the S21 series that was launched earlier this...

    module-4-img

    Leaked OnePlus Memo Has Us Worried for This Reason

    OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau had earlier this week announced that the company and Oppo would be further integrated with each...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Displayed Phenomenal Subscriber Growth in March 2021: TRAI Report

    module-4-img

    Disney+ Hotstar Tailors Offerings to Match Low Bandwidth In India: Disney CEO

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Stock Skyrockets 10% Amidst Fund Raising Rumour

    module-4-img

    BSNL Might Have Been Attacked by Chinese Sponsored Hackers: Report