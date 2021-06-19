Leaked OnePlus Memo Has Us Worried for This Reason

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau had earlier this week announced that the company and Oppo would be further integrated with each other, with this being nothing new to most users, considering how both entities are owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo and Realme, two other competitors for OnePlus.

When one considers how the level of integration was already quite confusing, considering how some new products were similar, if not identical to Oppo devices launched in other markets, this new move makes it more confusing since both companies are refraining from revealing all the changes that will occur for the two brands.

Now, famed leakster Evan Blass has obtained a copy of the memo that was released by OnePlus, which contains information for its employees to ease them when it comes to the confusion at hand.

What Does the Memo State?

Towards the beginning of the memo, there is information regarding the coupling and the integration itself. The memo, however, also includes an Important Note that instructs the employees to not respond to any questions in relation to OxygenOS, Color OS or how this integration might affect the two companies.

In terms of the exact message, it tells the employees that they should not respond to any OS or Color OS questions that might target the integration announcement.

The employees have also been told to use the response: We currently do not have any updates regarding the operating systems. Please stay tuned to our official channels.

This note is quite worrying, at least to us, considering as to how it was reported by some publications earlier that the company would not be switching over to Color OS and, if this was the case, why would OnePlus feel the need to talk about the specific response in relation to the argument. We could be overthinking, but in the context of this blurry partnership, a lot of things are possible.

Further details in the memo hint that everything will be good and that this partnership is good news for the current OnePlus fans. The other two points worth noting from this memo include the mention of Pete Lau being the founder of OnePlus, which holds true only partially, considering how the organisation was co-founded by Lau and Carl Pei, who left the company and went on to start Nothing, his own tech venture.

Another section of the memo reveals a response to the question of whether OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are building a joint ecosystem across all brands, with a deflected answer in the memo.

It seems that OnePlus is looking for various methods to breach into the markets wherein it is lacking and, with this partnership with Oppo, the company can breach into markets where Oppo leads and, for Oppo, it gives the company a chance to take a shot at the US market, one from which it has been missing.