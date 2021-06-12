Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Watch Series 4 to Launch on August 3

According to certain leaks that have surfaced, Samsung could launch devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled for August 3.

For those of you unaware, Samsung chose not to unveil the next version of its foldable phones for 2021 at the Galaxy Unpacked event that included the launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

However, despite this omission, the company is anticipated to launch a couple of new foldable phones and smartwatches in the coming months, going by the increased focus on these products.

The new leaks that have surfaced offer certain details about the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, the products that might be unveiled, and the expected shipping date.

What Do We Know About the Galaxy Z Fold 3

When it comes to the specifics, tipster Max Weinbach leaked on Saturday that Samsung would be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. At the event, the popular South Korean giant is expected to launch products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. To add to this, the company might also showcase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

To add to this, YouTuber Jon Prosser has claimed that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will start shipping a week after launch, with a net date of August 11. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will most likely start shipping three weeks after the launch event which is from August 27.

Jon Prosser has also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will offer two variants, with the sizes being 42mm and 46mm, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will also be available in two variants, but at 40mm and 44mm.

In terms of the foldable, previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable smartphone to come with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable smartphone from the South Korean giant could also feature support for the famed S Pen.

The new stylus will supposedly feature a slim tip to prevent damage and the internal display will not scratch easily due to the presence of armour protection on the screen, hinge, and bezels, with the outer panel sporting Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be on offer in three different colour options, namely Black, Silver and Dark Green.