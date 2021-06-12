Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Watch Series 4 to Launch on August 3

Recent leaks have revealed chances of Samsung launching the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch Series 4 on August 3 as part of the company's Galaxy Unpacked event

By June 12th, 2021 AT 9:41 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Z Fold 3 launch in India

    According to certain leaks that have surfaced, Samsung could launch devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4  at the next Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled for August 3.

    For those of you unaware, Samsung chose not to unveil the next version of its foldable phones for 2021 at the Galaxy Unpacked event that included the launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

    However, despite this omission, the company is anticipated to launch a couple of new foldable phones and smartwatches in the coming months, going by the increased focus on these products.

    The new leaks that have surfaced offer certain details about the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, the products that might be unveiled, and the expected shipping date.

    What Do We Know About the Galaxy Z Fold 3

    When it comes to the specifics, tipster Max Weinbach leaked on Saturday that Samsung would be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. At the event, the popular South Korean giant is expected to launch products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. To add to this, the company might also showcase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

    To add to this, YouTuber Jon Prosser has claimed that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will start shipping a week after launch, with a net date of August 11. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will most likely start shipping three weeks after the launch event which is from August 27.

    Jon Prosser has also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will offer two variants, with the sizes being 42mm and 46mm, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will also be available in two variants, but at 40mm and 44mm.

    In terms of the foldable, previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable smartphone to come with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable smartphone from the South Korean giant could also feature support for the famed S Pen.

    The new stylus will supposedly feature a slim tip to prevent damage and the internal display will not scratch easily due to the presence of armour protection on the screen, hinge, and bezels, with the outer panel sporting Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be on offer in three different colour options, namely Black, Silver and Dark Green.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Watch Series 4 to Launch on August 3

    According to certain leaks that have surfaced, Samsung could launch devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy...

    module-4-img

    Here’s When Windows Will Stop Supporting Windows 10

    In 2015, six years ago,  Microsoft had been quite bold about Windows 10, deeming it to be a service rather...

    module-4-img

    IBM Study Indicates Caution Amongst CSPs to Monetise the 5G Edge

    A recent IBM survey reveals that communications service providers (CSPs) are looking to restructure their business models in a manner...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    ZTE-China Unicom Successfully Complete Trial of Intelligent Radio Network Orchestration

    module-4-img

    CRISIL Study Reveals Airtel’s Focus on Improving Engagement, Employee Support

    module-4-img

    Telenor Bulgaria 5G Network Is Available in More Than 60 Locations

    module-4-img

    AT&T Completes 5G Field Call Testing