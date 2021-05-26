

Samsung launched its Fold series of devices a couple of years ago, with the company stating that it would revolutionise modern tech. The Fold did feature some quality-controlled issues, all of which were fixed with the Z Fold2, a refined version of the Fold. Now, as per leaks and rumours, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Given that the Z Fold2 featured a good set of cameras that were at par with the regular flagships on offer, it might interest you to know that as per certain leaks, the Z Fold3 will supposedly feature an under-display camera for the front-facing camera that is housed towards the interior of the device.

What Do We Know About The Galaxy Z Fold3

As per leaks by renowned leakster @FrontTron, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is supposedly going to feature an under-display camera to the front of the device with the leakster revealing the details of the five cameras that will be featured on the Samsung Z Fold3.

The first of these five cameras will be a 16MP module that will be of the under-display variety instead of featuring a notch or a punch-hole to the top. This could be related to a tech that was showcased by Samsung at the SID 2021 exhibition with the trademark name Under Panel Camera or UPC.

Interestingly, there will be a second selfie camera on the device, towards the outer side of the device which can be used when the device is closed shut. This camera will feature a 10MP sensor of the punch-hole variety. It is still unknown why Samsung is opting for a single in-display cam.

Towards the rear of the device is where the tech advancements start fading away, as the leakster mentions that the device will come with a triple camera stack to the back consisting of a couple of 12MP sensors and a 2X telephoto lens.

Certain other rumours have stated that the device might feature a 6.2-inch external display whilst the inner display might be 7.5-inches in size, both of which are rumoured to offer 120Hz refresh rates. The inner display might also feature support for the S-Pen, but it will not replace the Note, since the device will lack a capsule or housing area for the pen.