Vodafone Idea’s Ultimate Broadband Plans

Vodafone Idea recently stepped on the gears and started revamping its broadband business around the country. The company has been introducing new unlimited data plans across major circles that it operates in. The customers have largely ignored Vi when it comes to broadband services since the telco didn’t offer any competitive broadband plans. But all that has changed now since the telco has revamped its plans, and the newly introduced unlimited data plans are as competitive as the plans from Reliance Jio or Bharti Airtel. There are a few plans from Vi that become an ultimate deal for the users right away. Let’s take a look at all of such plans.

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plans That are the Ultimate Deal

First of all, note that Vi runs its broadband business through its subsidiary company known as You Broadband. You Broadband provides services only in select circles of the country. The ultimate plans that we are focusing on are available in Ahmedabad as of now. The same plans might be extended by the telco in other parts of the country. To check for the availability of these plans in your area, you can go to the website of You Broadband.

Anyway, the plans that we are talking about are the 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed plans. There are two more plans offered by the company in the circle with 30 Mbps and 75 Mbps speeds. However, these two aren’t in as high demand as the three mentioned above.

The reason why these plans are the ultimate deal is because of two reasons – a) the price at which they come, and b) the benefits they provide to the users. It is worth noting that all of the plans come with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 3.5TB or 3,500GB of data. This is a higher limit than what Reliance Jio or Bharti Airtel provides their users with.

The 50 Mbps plan starts at Rs 679 per month, which also includes the tax. The same plan is also available for longer validities with bonus days on offer. The other two plans with 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speeds start at Rs 826 and 1,062 per month, and the price of these plans are also inclusive of taxes.

This is essentially the same price for the plans that Jio and Airtel offer to their users. But since these plans come with a better FUP limit, they become even better than the offerings of Jio and Airtel. Vi also provides users with a Wi-Fi router and modem but charges a deposit amount for the same, which is refundable during the discontinuation of the connection. Further, the company excludes installation charges for select plans.

These plans from Vi are the ultimate broadband deals until the time users also want over-the-top (OTT) benefits from their broadband connection. Vi doesn’t offer a single OTT benefit with its plans in any circle of the country. Maybe this is something Vi can improve upon.