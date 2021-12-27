In new developments, the specifications of both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been revealed. The revelations have emerged as Realme GT 2 was apparently spotted on Geekbench while on the other hand, display details about Realme GT 2 Pro have been shared by Xu Qi Chase, President of Global Marketing and Vice President at Realme on Weibo. The details about the display include resolution, refresh rate, and design aspects of the device. Moreover, Realme GT 2 was also allegedly spotted on TENNA providing more information about the design of the smartphone.

Specification Details of Realme GT 2 Series

On Geekbench, a Realme device with model number RMX3310 was spotted and it is rumoured that the handset is in fact Realme GT 2. According to the listing, the device is expected to operate on Android 12 and will feature an octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz. The speculations suggest that this processor could very well be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which might come with 12GB of RAM. Talking about the Geekbench results, the spotted device has scored 1,125 points and 3,278 points in single-core and in multi-core tests respectively.

More information about the specification of the device has been leaked in a recent tip suggesting that the handset was spotted at TENNA. It is expected that the device will feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display. This rumour also suggests that the smartphone could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and will be combined with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of storage.

Talking about the camera module of the device it is expected that Realme GT 2 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery supported by a 67W fast charge technology.

In another related news, details about Realme GT 2 Series have been shared by Xu Qi Chase via a post on microblogging site Weibo. He mentioned that the smartphones will feature an AI-powered 1000Hz gaming control engine. Talking about the design aspects, it was informed that the handsets will come with a 6.7-inch display with thin bezels and a hole-punch cut out design at the front.

He also talked about Realme GT 2 Pro exclusively informing that the device will feature a 2K display with a resolution of 14,40 x 3,216 pixels and a 120Hz display. He also stated via a separate post that the smartphone display will come with an LTPO technology which basically means the capability of having variable refresh rates from 1GHz to 120GHz.