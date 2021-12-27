MIUI 13 to Bring Enhanced Privacy With All New System-Level Anti-Fraud Feature and More

There have been multiple teasers about Xiaomi’s upcoming software in the past and seemingly company is continuing to drop some more before the update is rolled out. For those unaware, Xiaomi is very soon going to release its latest software skin upgrade – MIUI 13 and now the company has taken over its Weibo account which is a microblogging site to release new information. The Chinese tech giant has informed that the new MIUI 13 will come with a new “Privacy Security Goalkeeper” paired with a system-level anti-fraud feature.

What to Expect from MIUI 13?

The “Privacy Security Goalkeeper” needs to be explained more by the company as to what exactly it means but at some level the new feature is designed to provide its users’ protection from telecom fraud. Telecom fraud is a common thing that involves the exploitation of telecommunication products with a motive to steal money from customers and/or their communications providers. The common ways of doing it are via unrestricted access to outbound calls or in some cases, links of web pages are sent which are designed particularly to steal data of the users through SMS. So, it is expected the new “Privacy Security Goalkeeper” feature will guard against these telecom frauds.

The post made by Xiaomi on Weibo also mentions the launch date for the latest software update which will be rolled out by the company. December 28 has been set as the launch date which is the same as Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 Series launch date. It has been a trend for Xiaomi to bring in massive feature updates or UI changes with its MIUI updates in the past which might not always be as efficient as it might seem. This time around the company has opted for concentrating on enhancing the performance, stability and security with the new update.

The screenshots that have been shared in regards to MIUI 13 suggest that there are no major changes coming with the new update in terms of the user interface. The only major highlight seems to be the enhanced widget support. The new update will include multiple system apps getting new iOS-style widgets paired with trendy opening/closing animations. The teaser has also assured improved fluency which was also witnessed with MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. The rumours have suggested that MIUI 13 will improve the system fluency from 15% to 52% and other features have been mentioned which include Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory claimed to speed up the read and write times.