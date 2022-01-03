1 Gbps Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits from Jio, ACT and Airtel

The growing market of broadbands in the country has become an undeniable need of the hour ever since the pandemic has arrived. Whether users use it for streaming, work-from-home or even small businesses, the reliability of seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across multiple devices has increased significantly. Broadband connections are also very important for offices that require multiple users to connect at once. Such scenarios require very high-speed internet in order to keep the operations smooth. Moreover, users always want something more than just the high-speed internet connection and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country bundle up various OTT subscriptions with their high-speed broadband plans. Mentioned below are the 1 Gbps broadband plans offered by Jio, ACT and Airtel that come bundled up with access to various OTT platforms.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plan

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans JioFiber offers two plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month (30 days) and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the prices of these plans are excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access these plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

ACT GIGA Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 1000 Mbps unlimited data plan called the ‘ACT GIGA’ pack. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT GIGA pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 5,999. No FUP data is levied on the plan and users can enjoy truly unlimited data with this plan from ACT.

The 1 Gbps plan from ACT also offers access to multiple OTT platforms including a free trial to Zee5, Sony Liv, ACT TV 4K and more. ACT doesn’t provide access to any major OTT platform such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar. It is to be noted that all these plans are based on the city of Bangalore and the pricing might vary based on different cities.

Airtel Xstream 1 Gbps Plan

Airtel offers a 1Gbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan which comes with a subscription to some of the major OTT platforms in India such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar along with access to Wynk Music. The plan offers 1Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.