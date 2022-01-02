Asus Zenfone Screenshot Surfaces Online, Suggests a Secondary Display

Taiwan based multinational consumer electronics company Asus is speculated to be gearing for the launch of its next flagship series of smartphones in 2022. The report comes in as just today, 2D renders for ASUS ROG Phone 6 surfaced over the internet and now the rumours about Zenfone 9 have also arrived over the internet. Supposedly, a screenshot of the new device has leaked and major specifications of the device have been revealed.

Details on Asus Zenfone 9

The screenshots that have surfaced online suggests that the device may come with a back display. This would mean that ASUS Zenfone 9 might have a secondary screen just like ROG Phone 5. However, it is expected that the back display on Asus Zenfone 9 will not be upscaled and could feature just a small screen displaying time. The device also seems to have a cleaner design. The screenshot for the handset suggests that the device could be much narrower and taller. The details of the back display, on the other hand, is not known at the moment. The device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup identical to what was featured in its predecessor.

Speculations suggest that the device could feature the back double-tap gesture which might come in handy for the users. This double-tap feature could be the same as it is available on Apple iPhone devices. On iPhones, users can perform actions like taking screenshots or opening cameras by double-tapping on the back panel. The company hasn’t officially announced the ASUS Zenfone 9 and it is to be noted that the above-mentioned information is just rumours. However, since the leaks about the device have been surfacing online, it is expected that the company might reveal the teaser for the handset soon.

In addition to this, 2D renders for the Asus ROG 6 Phone have also surfaced online which is the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5 Series that was launched by the company in March of 2021. The renders have suggested that the design for ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro is quite similar to Asus ROG Phone 5. But it does seem that the devices might have minor changes in cameras, secondary display, and the back panel’s graphics.