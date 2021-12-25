Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models May Feature Hole-Punch Displays From LG

It’s a new year, and it’s time for a new iPhone! On the one hand, the talks on Apple’s latest iPhone 13 and iOS updates are still going strong, and on the other, rumour mills are swirling about Apple’s next smartphone – iPhone 14. The latest speculation about iPhone 14 is that the tech giant may say goodbye to the notch display for the phone; instead, it may opt for a hole punch design featuring a selfie camera and front sensor. Hole-pinch is commonly seen across Android phones.

Apple’s TrueDepth camera system, available on iPhones with Face ID, crams several sensors into a small hole at the top of the screen. There is a dot projector, an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, and an infrared receiver. A speaker, FaceTime selfie camera, and proximity sensor are also included in the TrueDepth camera.

It sounds impossible to fit these many elements into a tiny circular cut out on display. According to one rumour, a few iPhone models may retain the notch, despite a hole-punch design as the Face ID hardware will go behind the display.

iPhone 14 Expected Design

In terms of design, it is likely to be a hybrid of both iPhone 12 and iPhone 4 with flat sides made of Titanium, making it more robust than earlier iPhone models. In the back, it may retain the glass surface.

According to a Korean website, The Elec, iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch display and iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.7-inch display. The Cupertino-based company may integrate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels with a 120Hz ProMotion technology for both variants for iPhone 14. The report also said that LG supplies OLED panels to Apple for the first time. This is not entirely unlikely considering that LG has provided LCD panels to Apple in the past.

There are wide expectations in terms of camera design in iPhone 14. An Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that the new iPhone 14 would feature a 48MP lens. However, it is unsure if all variants will feature a 48MP lens. iPhone 14 is likely to come with Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. According to Jon Prosser, a tech analyst, iPhone 14 is more likely to keep its lightning ports. Besides iPhone 14, Apple may roll out three new smartwatches in 2022. The prime expectations are Apple Watch Series 8, 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, and a new rugged version for athletes.