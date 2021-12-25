Infinix Zero 5G Key Features Revealed, Could Feature Dimensity 900 SoC

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Infinix Zero 5G is expected to house a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 48MP primary camera.
  • Infinix Zero 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will support 33W fast charge technology.

Infinix Zero 5G Specs

It was already reported earlier this month that smartphone manufacturer Infinix is looking to launch its first 5G enabled smartphone in India. The device is going to be Infinix Zero 5G, and the launch is expected to be in January 2022. Renders and designs of the handsets were leaked earlier in November, but recently the handset was spotted on Google play, revealing details about its processor and RAM storage. Now a recent leak from Tech Arena 24 has provided information about major specifications of the device which is mentioned below.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 5G

It is speculated that the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,460-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a punch hole design at the front with a slot for a selfie camera. Earlier spotting of the device at Google Play console confirmed that the device is going to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor which will be built on a 7nm fabrication process and comes with Mali G68 GPU. It also revealed that the device could have 8GB of RAM.

The device will operate on Android 11 with the company’s own XOS skin on top. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Infinix Zero 5G is expected to house a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 48MP primary camera along with Telephoto and Ultra-wide-angle lenses. It is speculated that the ultra-wide-angle lens might also double as the macro lens in terms of resolution. The camera module will also feature a dual-tone flash and will be rectangular in shape. The front of the device is going to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

It is anticipated that Infinix Zero 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will support 33W fast charge technology. The handset will probably come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that will also be the power button. Earlier leaks have suggested that the handset will be offered in a green colour variant, however, it is very likely that the brand will introduce other camera options as well. More details regarding the device are expected to be available soon.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

