MediaTek Upbeat About India’s 5G Prospects in 2022

MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor manufacturing company powering billions of devices, has said that it is looking to expand India footprint in the coming year. 5G is going to be the next disruptive technology at scale in the coming years, and MediaTek is upbeat about enhancing India’s 5G prospects in 2022. The company plans on bringing a complete and comprehensive range including premium, flagship, and mainstream products to India in 2022.

MediaTek Focused on Enhancing R&D Capabilities in India in 2022

Anku Jain, Director, MediaTek India, said the company is focused on enhancing its research and development (R&D) capabilities in India in 2022. The company recently launched the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform that will power the coming generation of flagship and premium devices. Jain said that MediaTek is hiring extensively in India and ramping up capabilities across all of its facilities in the country.

In 2022, MediaTek will be focused on strengthening its presence in India by partnering up with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and delivering incredible experiences to customers, said Jain.

With such initiatives, by the time India has commercial 5G networks, there might be millions of users already using active 5G devices.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, said that this tech transition would be backed by a strong device ecosystem before the commercial launch of 5G network services. This will be the first time such a thing will happen in the country. According to Pathak, by the time 5G networks go live in the country, there might be more than 50 million active 5G smartphone users already.

This will benefit not only the smart devices ecosystem players but also the telecom operators who are going to be investing a lot of money into launching 5G networks.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 platform is going to be powering future 5G flagships and premium smartphones. For the unaware, the Dimensity 9000 is built on the 4nm process.