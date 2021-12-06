iQOO Neo 6 Might Be Very Affordable SD 888 Smartphone

iQOO, a subsidiary of Vivo, might be working on a new mid-range smartphone called Neo 6. This smartphone might become one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC sporting devices in the world. The listing of the smartphone has been spotted in the Google Play Console. From the alleged listing, some of the specifications and other details of the smartphone are exposed. Here’s everything to know about the iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 6 is expected to come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a pixel density of 398ppi. The smartphone is expected to boot in Android 11 out of the box with the custom skin Origin OS 1.0 on top.

The iQOO Neo 6 might sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Through the listing, the render of the device can also be looked at.

There might be a curved edge display with super-thin bezels across the body. The selfie-sensor might be housed inside the punch-hole cutout that can be seen at the centre top. Through the image, it can be seen that the volume rockers and the power button are on the right side of the body.

As per reports online, the iQOO 6 Neo might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor might be a 48MP lens paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front.

The iQOO Neo 6 might sport a 4400mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. Surprisingly, the iQOO 6 Neo is expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000, which will make it one of the best in the market at this price range.