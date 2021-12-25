Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Feature Enhanced Image Stabilisation and Cinematography

New leaks have emerged about one of the much-awaited devices Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The leak suggests that Galaxy S22 Ultra has received major upgrades in its cameras particularly when it comes to image stabilisation and cinematography. A tipster has revealed that the new smartphone from Samsung will shoot considerably better videos than its predecessor. It is to be noted that Samsung will soon be launching its much talked about flagship series Galaxy S22 which will include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models.

New Details About Galaxy S22 Ultra

It is also speculated that the new Galaxy S22 Ultra will have enhanced stabilisation than ever before and to be precise – 58%. The device will feature an AI-assisted Wide Shift Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) which will significantly help in reducing the camera shake. Reports suggest it will improve the camera shake by as much as 4% in comparison to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is already the best smartphone available in the market when it comes to image stabilisation and its successor is seemingly going to break all the records.

It is also speculated that major changes have been made in terms of cinematography as well and the new Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer new features related to it as well. The handset is going to feature 12-bit raw files and Super HDR which will allow the videos to be more detailed. However, there are no changes in the camera specs of the device as it has already been reported that Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary sensor along with an additional 12MP sensor along with two 10MP cameras just like its predecessor but it is known that pixel density alone cannot determine the quality of an image or a video.

Talking about other specifications of the device it has been reported recently that the ultra-model of Galaxy S22 series might be branded as Samsung Galaxy S22 Note reviving the Note devices from smartphone makers. Earlier, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device and it is also rumoured that the device will have a devoted space for an S Pen that used to come with the extinct Note Series by Samsung.