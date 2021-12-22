Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Has a New Launch Date

Several reports suggesting rumours and speculations about the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Series have emerged in the past few months. However, no official statement has been made by the Korean smartphone manufacturer regarding the upcoming series. Earlier it was speculated that the Galaxy S22 series will launch on February 8 but now recent leaks have emerged suggesting a different date for the launch of the handsets. It is expected that the series will include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models.

According to a recent report, the launch date for Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been set for February 9 and no pre-order facility will be available for the devices. It is speculated that the smartphones will go live on February 25 and the reason behind the delay in launch is being credited to the constraints on the supply chain.

Expected Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the specs of the devices, further leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is set to feature 6.06 inches of the screen whereas Galaxy S22+ will have a larger 6.55-inch screen. Moreover, just like the Galaxy S21 series launched this year, the S22 and S22+ models of the series will have an identical camera setup both on the front and back of the device. It is speculated that both the device will feature a triple rear camera setup and a selfie shooter as a part of the camera module. The cameras on the back will include a 50MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

As far as the specification details of the Galaxy S22 Ultra which could now become the S22 Note is concerned, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device and it is expected that the Galaxy S22 ultra will pack a 108MP camera. Additionally, the device could feature a Snapdragon 898 chipset under the hood for the Indian markets while the world could witness Exynos 2200 chipset on the device. Furthermore, the device could come in two storage variants – 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB and the expected colour options for the handset include black, white and dark red.