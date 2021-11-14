Galaxy S22+ Spotted With Snapdragon 898

The Galaxy S22 series by Samsung is expected to be launched in February of next year. As reported earlier, the series is expected to include three new smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra. The latest sources claim that Samsung Galaxy S22+ has been spotted at Geekbench, and some of its crucial specifications have been leaked. The Galaxy S22+ will be the name of Samsung’s smartphone that had the model number SM-S906U.

The Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22+

The recent revelation at Geekbench suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22+ will operate on Qualcomm’s latest flagship, Snapdragon 898. The CPU included in the device is a single CPU running at 3.0 GHz along with three CPUs working at 2.50 GHz and four CPUs ticking at 1.79 GHz. The device is stated to operate on Android 12, and according to the listing of Geekbench, it will have 8GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing suggests that the device scored an 1163 core score and a 2728 multi-core score.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S22+ was also spotted with the soon arriving Exynos 2200 chipset. The device also sported an 8GB RAM along with operating on Android 12 as well. As reported earlier, leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be equipped with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor for the countries of the US, Africa, and Asia. However, the device will operate on Exynos 2200 chipset in South Korea and other parts of the globe.

Both the chipmakers haven’t launched their upcoming flagship processors yet. Exynos 2200 is expected to arrive next year, whereas Qualcomm is expected to unveil its Snapdragon 898 by the end of November. The introduction of Qualcomm processors on such a large scale comes as good news for those who are fans of the processor. The Snapdragon processors have always been better than the Exynos chip variants when it comes to overall performance, battery life, or thermal control.

The one probable downside for the Snapdragon users could be that Exynos 2200 is expected to integrate with AMD GPU, which will make it possible for the processor to feature raytracing support for the first time ever. Although it’s still difficult to speculate whether Exynos 2200 could give better performance than its competitor Snapdragon, the former is bound to get a massive upgrade from its previous version with Mali GPUs.