Xiaomi 12 Might be the First Smartphone to Feature Snapdragon 898

In the recent development of events, Xiaomi 12 is all set to become the first phone to get powered with the Snapdragon 898 which is expected to be launched soon by the chipmaker giant Qualcomm. The new Snapdragon 898 will be the direct successor to the Snapdragon 888 and is going to power all the powerful androids of 2021. The news was broken as a leaked image surfaced online of the smartphone featuring Snapdragon 898.

Features of Snapdragon 898

According to the report from IANS, the leaked image that surfaced online suggests that the latest flagship mobile chipset will have a tri-cluster configuration which will include one Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 based cores operating on 2.5 GHz, and four of the efficient Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.79 GHz.

The earlier versions of the chip, Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ featured Adreno 660 GPU which may now be upgraded to a new Adreno 730 GPU in order to provide better and improved graphics performance as compared to the previous versions. According to the leaked rumours, the new and upgraded chip might also feature an X65 5G modem and might be built on a 4nm process.

Xiaomi smartphone is expected to be the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 898. On the other hand, Motorola is also planning to roll out a smartphone featuring the new Snapdragon 898 by the end of this year.

The media reports as of now, consumers can expect Snapdragon 898 to be unveiled on November 30. Many other brands might be looking forward to launching their devices with the new Snapdragon 898 as well. One of those might be the Samsung Galaxy S22 series which is expected to roll out devices with the Snapdragon 898, however, will the use of these chips will be restricted to only the markets in US and China. The international version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to use the Exynos 2200 for its processor.