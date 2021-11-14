SNET Broadband Is Offering a Very Affordable 60 Mbps Plan

SNET Networks Pvt Ltd is a regional internet service provider (ISP). The company offers services only in Mumbai across Andheri, Mira Road, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon. SNET is currently offering a very interesting 60 Mbps broadband plan to users living in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Generally, a 60 Mbps plan would cost upwards of Rs 500. But SNET is offering it for a very affordable cost. Here’s everything you should know.

SNET Broadband 60 Mbps Plan Details

SNET Broadband is offering its 60 Mbps plan for Rs 424 per month. Customers will have to pay Rs 76 as GST, which will make the total cost of the plan Rs 500 per month. Now, if you compare this with the Rs 499 offering of Bharti Airtel, you only get 40 Mbps speed, whereas, with SNET Broadband, you are getting 60 Mbps speed. It is also worth noting that the total cost of Airtel’s plan increases when the tax is added and reaches somewhere around Rs 600.

So if you are looking for a high-speed broadband plan for a very affordable cost, SNET could be a good option for you. Here’s what you need to remember, though. This is a yearly plan from the SNET. You will only get the 60 Mbps plan for this cheap if you are paying a Rs 6,000 lump-sum amount to the company for getting services for one year straight.

If you are interested, you can go to the company’s website and enquire more about the plan from SNET. The company hasn’t mentioned anything about whether there is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit on data consumption or not. Further, there’s no mention of the cost of purchasing a new connection. All of this information will have to be inquired about by the customer before finalising the purchase. You can get up to 100 Mbps speed broadband plans with SNET Broadband.