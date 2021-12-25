iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro All Set to Launch on January 5

A recently leaked poster has surfaced for the upcoming iQOO 9 series of smartphones, according to which the series will be launched in China on January 5, 2022. The upcoming iQOO 9 series will consist of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models. Vivo’s subsidiary brand iQOO has also shared an image for the upcoming iQOO 9, providing details on one of the colour options of the device. iQOO took over Weibo, a microblogging website, to share the new image and informed that the device would be launching in China soon; however, the launch date of January 5 was leaked via a separate tipster.

More Details and Specs of iQOO 9 Series

There have been several speculations in the past regarding the design of the devices of the iQOO 9 lineup. Now both of the new leaks have provided some information on the upcoming smartphones and their designs. The leaked images consist of the rear end of the device, and it is visible that the device is going to have a triple rear camera setup. One can also see the Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) mentioned on the camera module along with the term “Ultra Sensor.” The device will come in the signature white colour option with red, indigo and blue stripes.

More details have surfaced about smartphones previously. Reports have suggested that the upcoming iQOO 9 is expected to come featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display made by Samsung and will have a Full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, iQOO 9 may come with a second-generation independent display chip, two stereo speakers, and a dual X-axis linear motor. The device is most probably going to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. iQOO 9 is expected to be backed by a 4650mAh battery which will be supported by 120W fast charge technology. It is also speculated that the smartphone may have 8GB of RAM.

As far as the camera module of iQOO 9 is considered, early rumours suggested that the device will feature an OIS support that lines up with the information on the leaked images. The ripple rear camera setup of the device may be led by a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera. The iQOO 9 Pro on the other hand is expected to feature a 2K display just like its predecessor as further details about the handset hasn’t been revealed. However, the Pro model could also feature 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space internally.