Bharti Airtel Data Booster Packs for Postpaid Subscribers

Bharti Airtel, one of the best options for purchasing a postpaid subscription if you live in India, offers data booster packs to postpaid subscribers. Data booster packs allow users to get more high-speed 4G data from Bharti Airtel at a nominal cost. There are currently four data booster packs on offer from the telco, and they start at Rs 100 and range up to Rs 500. If you are a Bharti Airtel postpaid subscriber, here’s all you should know about these data booster packs.

Bharti Airtel Data Booster Packs

Bharti Airtel offers a total of four data booster packs. The first pack comes for Rs 100 and is also the best selling plan from Airtel. With this pack, users get 15GB of data meaning each GB of data costs Rs 6.66 to the users.

The second pack comes for Rs 200 and offers 35GB of data. With this plan, each GB of data costs Rs 5.71 to the users, which is almost Re 1 cheaper than the above-mentioned plan. Moving on, the third pack with 50GB of data comes for Rs 300. Here each GB of data will cost Rs 6 to the users.

Lastly, with the Rs 500 pack, users get 90GB of data which means each GB of data is available for Rs 5.55. This is the plan that offers each GB of data for a very low cost. However, the lump sum charge of Rs 500 that it attracts is quite significant.

These are the four data booster packs for postpaid subscribers on offer from Bharti Airtel. Note that data boosters are renewed automatically every month.

If you are thinking of becoming a postpaid subscriber of Bharti Airtel, you can look at its most affordable postpaid plan of Rs 399 per month. There are more plans available with a monthly cost of Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1599. The Rs 499 plan and onwards offer multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits to the consumers.