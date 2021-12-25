Reliance Jio Has Increased the Validity of this Plan by 29 Days

Reliance Jio has just announced a new offer for the users to celebrate the approaching new year. The telco has added 29 days of additional service validity on its Rs 2545 plan. The Rs 2545 prepaid plan normally offers 336 days of validity, but under the new year offer, it will come with additional 29 days of validity for no additional cost. The total validity of the Rs 2545 plan will become 365 days instead of the normal 336 days. But this offer is here for a limited time; read ahead to know every detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan New Year Offer Complete Details

The Rs 2545 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio will now come with additional validity of 29 days. The offer was rolled out by the company much recently and will stay until January 2, 2022. Apart from the additional validity, all the other benefits of the plan will remain the same. With the additional 29 days, users will get a complete one year service from Reliance Jio.

The Rs 2545 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The company has mentioned that the 29 days of extra validity will be credited to the users in January 2022.

With the additional validity, for a very short time frame, the Rs 2545 plan from Reliance Jio has become one of the best options for the users if they are looking for a long-term recharge option. The other private telcos offer their 365 days prepaid with 1.5GB of daily data for a very high price.

There are more long-term prepaid plans users can choose from Reliance Jio. The number one private telco in India recently hiked the prepaid tariffs, and this is the best chance for the users to get a long-term plan from the company for a very low cost. There is also a long-term prepaid plan with 2GB of daily data.