India’s Wireline Subscribers Grew to 23.13 Million in September 2021

India is seeing an increase in the number of wireline subscribers. From July 19.82 million subscribers in July 2020, the number of wireline subscribers grew to 23.13 million in September 2021. The upward trend in the number of wireline subscribers has been shared by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

COAI said that the telecom industry had seen a boost in the total wireline subscriber base. The industry body recognised the efforts of the government in ensuring easy market access to telecom equipment and a proactive regulatory framework ensuring the availability of services at affordable prices.

Wireline Subscribers Only Expected to Grow

Wireline subscribers are only expected to grow from here as the demand for reliable data connections will grow. Broadband connections are the best to ensure that people get reliable and fast internet whenever inside their homes.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the wireline subscribers grew from 23.13 million in September 2021 to 23.32 million in October 2021. Out of the total wireline subscribers, 91.72% of users lived in Urban areas, while 8.28% of users lived in rural areas.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) held the highest wireline subscriber market share of 45.07% at the end of October 2021. Reliance Jio added over 2,27,408 wireline subscribers, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea added 85,984 and 5,749 wireline subscribers during October 2021. BSNL and MTNL lost 1,05,084 and 18,674 wireline subscribers during the same month.

While BSNL is the king of wireline subscribers in India, it is slowly losing out its market share to the private companies, and Jio is the one adding in most new subscribers. The numbers are surely going to grow by millions as the telcos reach more areas of the country with their fiber broadband services. Airtel and Jio are adding new wireline subscribers aggressively while Vodafone Idea is managing to sustain itself in the competition.